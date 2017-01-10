ConsoulSwedish boy band
Consoul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd886dbb-8540-4143-879e-26e7b21a79f9
Consoul Tracks
Sort by
The Game
Des McMahon
The Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Game
Last played on
Dreamer (Blacklab Remix)
Consoul
Dreamer (Blacklab Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreamer (Blacklab Remix)
Last played on
Consoul Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist