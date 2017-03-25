The Hangmen are a three piece band from the North East of England who play their own compositions. Musically they are a punk-rockabilly hybrid often categorised as 'psychobilly', with dark and often dramatic lyrics.

The instrumentation is vocals, guitar, double bass and drums.

To date they have released eight albums of mostly their own material, one of these ‘Play Dead’ being a live concert recording the rest being studio recordings. They have also released two 7" EPs, a 10" EP and a split 7" single.

Their live activities have included many festivals and repeated tours internationally, across countries which include The UK, USA, Canada, The Netherlands, Russia, Germany, France, Finland, Spain, Hungary, Austria, Czech, Slovenia, Croatia and Belgium.