Illa JYounger brother of hip-hop producer J Dilla. Born 13 October 1986
Illa J Biography (Wikipedia)
John Derek Yancey (born October 13, 1986), better known by his stage name Illa J, is a rapper, singer, producer and songwriter from Detroit, Michigan who has released two albums on Delicious Vinyl Records. He is the younger brother of the late legendary hip hop producer, and rapper J Dilla, and a former member of hip hop group Slum Village. He also released a collaborative album as Yancey Boys along with Frank Nitt. Illa J's second solo album ILLA J LP will come out via Brooklyn based record label Bastard Jazz.
