Blood Red Shoes are an alternative rock duo from Brighton, England consisting of Laura-Mary Carter and Steven Ansell. They have released four full-length albums, Box of Secrets (2008), Fire Like This (2010), In Time to Voices (2012), and Blood Red Shoes (2014) as well as several EPs and a number of singles. Their 5th album Get Tragic is due in January 2019. In 2014, they founded their own label, Jazz Life.
Eye To Eye
Eye To Eye
Mexican Dress
Mexican Dress
Call Me Up Victoria
God Complex
God Complex
An Animal
An Animal
Bangsar
Bangsar
It's Getting Boring by the Sea
It's Getting Boring by the Sea
Don't Ask (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 16 Oct 2012)
In Time to Voices (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 16 Oct 2012)
Behind a Wall
Behind a Wall
Get Off My Ghost Train
Get Off My Ghost Train
Red River
Red River
Cold
Cold
Lost Kids
Lost Kids
Don't Ask
Don't Ask
26
Jan
2019
Blood Red Shoes, John J Presley
The Borderline, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Blood Red Shoes
Rough Trade East, London, UK
30
Jan
2019
Blood Red Shoes, John J Presley
Soup Kitchen, Manchester, UK
31
Jan
2019
Blood Red Shoes, John J Presley
Stereo, Glasgow, UK
6
Apr
2019
Blood Red Shoes, The Lovely Eggs, MOSES, Nova Twins, Sisteray, Bang Bang Romeo, Chorusgirl, Pink Cigar, Berries, Smiley and The Underclass, FIGHTMILK, Feral Five, Weekend Recovery, Bugeye, The Weird Things, Kath and the Kicks, Drusila, Useless Cities and Couples (UK)
Urban Xchange Marco Polo House, London, UK
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Zane Lowe Sessions: Blood Red Shoes
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
29
Feb
2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Blood Red Shoes
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
