Blood Red Shoes are an alternative rock duo from Brighton, England consisting of Laura-Mary Carter and Steven Ansell. They have released four full-length albums, Box of Secrets (2008), Fire Like This (2010), In Time to Voices (2012), and Blood Red Shoes (2014) as well as several EPs and a number of singles. Their 5th album Get Tragic is due in January 2019. In 2014, they founded their own label, Jazz Life.