New Build are a British electronic music band based in London. The band consists of Hot Chip members Al Doyle, Felix Martin plus composer Tom Hopkins. Their first album Yesterday Was Lived and Lost was released in the UK on 5 March 2012 (and in the United States on 3 April 2012).

Their second album Pour It On was released by Sunday Best Recordings, worldwide on 20 October 2014. First single "The Sunlight" was premiered by Pitchfork on 21 August. Both New Build albums have been mixed and finished at Club Ralph, the studio of Mark Ralph (Clean Bandit, Franz Ferdinand, Hot Chip) in north London, and Pour It On was mastered by Mike Marsh at the Exchange.

Early on New Build received national radio play on the BBC by DJs including Mary Anne Hobbes, Nick Grimshaw, Rob Da Bank and Peter Serafinowicz, featured in worldwide publications such as Rolling Stone magazine, Mixmag and The Guardian and prior to releasing their first album released two singles on their own label Lanark Recordings, the first entitled "Misery Loves Company", the second "Do You Not Feel Loved?"….