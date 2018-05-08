ZiBBZ
Zibbz (sometimes stylized as ZiBBZ) is a Swiss duo made of siblings Corinne and Stefan Gfeller. They represented Switzerland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the song "Stones". They are from Zürich, but are based in Los Angeles.
