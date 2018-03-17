TayáUK RnB singer songwriter from Liverpool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p064q4fj.jpg
Location (1Xtra Session, 29 Mar 2018)
Location (1Xtra Session, 29 Mar 2018)
Location (1Xtra Session, 29 Mar 2018)
Skin (1Xtra Session, 29 Mar 2018)
Skin (1Xtra Session, 29 Mar 2018)
Skin (1Xtra Session, 29 Mar 2018)
Deeper
Deeper
Deeper
Here With Me (Lobster Boy Mix) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Here With Me (Lobster Boy Mix) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Here With Me (Lobster Boy Mix) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Skin (feat. Lotto Boyzz)
Skin (feat. Lotto Boyzz)
Skin (feat. Lotto Boyzz)
