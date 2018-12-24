Night ShiftFormed 1991
Night Shift
1991
Night Shift Biography (Wikipedia)
Night Shift is a Serbian hard rock band from Belgrade.
Night Shift Tracks
Real Rock Dubplate
Night Shift
Real Rock Dubplate
Real Rock Dubplate
Last played on
Late Nights
Night Shift
Late Nights
Late Nights
Last played on
War
Night Shift
War
War
Last played on
Go Deep
Gorgon City
Go Deep
Go Deep
Last played on
Late Nights (feat. Seta)
Night Shift
Late Nights (feat. Seta)
Late Nights (feat. Seta)
Featured Artist
Last played on
