Amon DüülFormed 1967. Disbanded 1970
Amon Düül
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd7b53ed-3d81-4199-b523-56c61206c1a3
Amon Düül Biography (Wikipedia)
Amon Düül was a German political art commune formed out of the student movement of the 1960s that became well known for its free-form musical improvisations. This spawned two rock groups, Amon Düül (sometimes referred to as Amon Düül I) and the more famous Amon Düül II. After both groups disbanded in the 1970s, some of the original members reunited in the 1980s under the name Amon Düül again, though this incarnation is commonly referred to as Amon Düül (UK) to avoid confusion with the original one.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amon Düül Tracks
Sort by
Shattering & Fading
Amon Düül
Shattering & Fading
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shattering & Fading
Last played on
Amon Düül Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist