Frank DenyerBorn 12 April 1943
Frank Denyer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd76f5d2-3f51-464e-9138-45c66b1fa58b
Frank Denyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Denyer (born April 12, 1943 in London) is a composer. His music uses a combination of conventional instruments and new, unusual, and structurally modified instruments. Partly due to his studies of non-Western music, much of Denyer's music is microtonal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Denyer Tracks
Sort by
After the Rain
Frank Denyer
After the Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After the Rain
Last played on
A Monkey's Paw
Frank Denyer
A Monkey's Paw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Monkey's Paw
Last played on
Piano Sonata No.4
Galina Ustvolskaya
Piano Sonata No.4
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Sonata No.4
Last played on
After the Rain
Frank Denyer
After the Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After the Rain
Ensemble
Last played on
After The Rain - conclusion
Frank Denyer
After The Rain - conclusion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After The Rain - conclusion
Last played on
The Colours of Jellyfish (BBC Co-Commission with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, UK Premie
Frank Denyer
The Colours of Jellyfish (BBC Co-Commission with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, UK Premie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3gc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-17T12:53:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xkf0r.jpg
17
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
Frank Denyer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist