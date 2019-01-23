Valeras
Valeras Performances & Interviews
Valeras - Colour Me (Reading + Leeds 2018)
2018-08-27T17:46:00.000Z
Performing live on the BBC Music Introducing Stage on Sunday
Valeras - Colour Me (Reading + Leeds 2018)
Valeras Tracks
Ricochet (Nunca Morira)
Valeras
Ricochet (Nunca Morira)
Intentions
Valeras
Intentions
Intentions
Last played on
Painkiller
Valeras
Painkiller
Painkiller
Last played on
Upcoming Events
5
Feb
2019
Valeras
Latest Music Bar, Brighton, UK
8
Feb
2019
Valeras
Kasbah, Coventry, UK
9
Feb
2019
Valeras
Esquires Bedford, Milton Keynes, UK
12
Feb
2019
Valeras
The Louisiana, Bristol, UK
13
Feb
2019
CYMBELINE
Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
2018-08-26T13:34:58
26
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
