Amrinder Singh Gill is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, actor and film producer owning his production house Rhythm Boyz Entertainment, with Karaj Gill being the head of the production house. He started his singing career in 2000 with the album "Apni Jaan Ke". He is one of the most commercially successful Punjabi actors of all time.

Gill is best known for his roles in the films Goreyan Nu Daffa Karo (2014), Angrej (2015), Love Punjab (2016), Lahoriye (2017) and Ashke(2018). Also, he has won three consecutive Best Actor Award at PTC Punjabi Film Awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively whereas Best Actor Filmfare Award in 2018.