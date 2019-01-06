Amrinder GillPunjabi singer, songwriter & actor. Born 11 May 1976
Amrinder Gill
1976-05-11
Amrinder Gill Biography (BBC)
Amrinder Gill is a Punjabi singer and an actor.
Amrinder Gill Biography (Wikipedia)
Amrinder Singh Gill is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, actor and film producer owning his production house Rhythm Boyz Entertainment, with Karaj Gill being the head of the production house. He started his singing career in 2000 with the album "Apni Jaan Ke". He is one of the most commercially successful Punjabi actors of all time.
Gill is best known for his roles in the films Goreyan Nu Daffa Karo (2014), Angrej (2015), Love Punjab (2016), Lahoriye (2017) and Ashke(2018). Also, he has won three consecutive Best Actor Award at PTC Punjabi Film Awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively whereas Best Actor Filmfare Award in 2018.
Amrinder Gill Tracks
Yaarian
Amrinder Gill
Yaarian
Yaarian
Ki Samjhaiye
Amrinder Gill
Ki Samjhaiye
Ki Samjhaiye
Mera Deewanapan
Amrinder Gill
Mera Deewanapan
Mera Deewanapan
Ki Samjhaiye (Unplugged)
Amrinder Gill
Ki Samjhaiye (Unplugged)
Ki Samjhaiye (Unplugged)
Dildarian
Amrinder Gill
Dildarian
Dildarian
Neendran
Amrinder Gill
Neendran
Neendran
2 Number
Bilal Saeed
2 Number
2 Number
Kurta Suha
Amrinder Gill
Kurta Suha
Kurta Suha
Daru
Amrinder Gill
Daru
Daru
Akhar
Amrinder Gill
Akhar
Akhar
Gutt Ch Lahore
Sunidhi Chauhan
Gutt Ch Lahore
Gutt Ch Lahore
Judaa
Amrinder Gill
Judaa
Judaa
