Mariana "Lali" Espósito (born 10 October 1991), who records as Lali, is an Argentine singer, songwriter, actress, dancer and model.

Espósito began her career as an actress and singer in 2003 when she joined the cast of the children's telenovela Rincón de Luz, created by producer Cris Morena. She had other subsequent supporting roles in telenovelas Chiquititas and Floricienta and a main role in Casi Ángeles, the latter of which increased her fame in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe.

From 2007 to 2012, Espósito, along with four other cast members from Casi Ángeles, was part of the teen pop band Teen Angels, which originated from the series. The group was commercially successful internationally, and toured throughout Argentina and countries such as Israel, Spain, Italy and Latin America. Espósito also sang in the soundtracks of Rincón de Luz and Chiquititas. Following her role in the unsuccessful 2011 telenovela Cuando me sonreís and her portrayal of Abigail Williams in the Buenos Aires production of The Crucible, Espósito made her film debut in La pelea de mi vida in 2012, starring alongside Mariano Martínez and Federico Amador. In January 2013, she began acting in the television comedy Solamente Vos, as the daughter of Adrián Suar's character. In 2015, Espósito portrayed her first lead role on TV as "Esperanza" on Esperanza mía. Its soundtrack album, in which she appeared on nine of the eleven tracks, received a platinum certification in Argentina for selling over 40,000 copies.