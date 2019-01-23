Lewis and Leigh - There Is A Light

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qwz0p.jpg

2017-01-27T10:25:00.000Z

Lewis and Leigh perform live on Another Country with Ricky Ross live from the CCA in Glasgow as part of Celtic Connections

