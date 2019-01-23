Lewis & LeighFormed 2014
Lewis & Leigh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04bljxc.jpg
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd73de81-3ced-4cec-8be0-6763fd25c7f0
Lewis & Leigh Performances & Interviews
- Lewis and Leigh - There Is A Lighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qwz0p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qwz0p.jpg2017-01-27T10:25:00.000ZLewis and Leigh perform live on Another Country with Ricky Ross live from the CCA in Glasgow as part of Celtic Connectionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qz0p6
Lewis and Leigh - There Is A Light
- Lewis and Leigh: Keep Your Ghosthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qwzgt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qwzgt.jpg2017-01-27T10:14:00.000ZLewis and Leigh perform live on Another Country with Ricky Ross live from the CCA in Glasgow as part of Celtic Connectionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qyz8n
Lewis and Leigh: Keep Your Ghost
- Lewis & Leigh - Whiskey and Winehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m87yd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m87yd.jpg2016-12-22T18:04:39.000ZFilmed live on the Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m87kf
Lewis & Leigh - Whiskey and Wine
- Lewis & Leigh - Real Gone Kidhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kv4m4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kv4m4.jpg2016-12-08T16:15:32.000ZAce countrified Deacon Blue cover filmed live at the Quay Sessions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04kp4jk
Lewis & Leigh - Real Gone Kid
- Lewis & Leigh - Keep Your Ghosthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kp5rc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kp5rc.jpg2016-12-08T16:14:13.000ZFilmed live on The Quay Sessions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04kp4jx
Lewis & Leigh - Keep Your Ghost
- Lewis & Leigh | Interview and Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r8fgt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r8fgt.jpg2015-08-17T14:54:00.000ZRicky Ross has a session and interview with Lewis & Leigh.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zz1fd
Lewis & Leigh | Interview and Session
Lewis & Leigh Tracks
Sort by
What Is There To Do?
Lewis & Leigh
What Is There To Do?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025z0np.jpglink
What Is There To Do?
Last played on
Whiskey And Wine
Lewis & Leigh
Whiskey And Wine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bljxc.jpglink
Whiskey And Wine
Last played on
There Is A Light
Lewis & Leigh
There Is A Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bljxc.jpglink
There Is A Light
Last played on
Keep Your Ghost
Lewis & Leigh
Keep Your Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bljxc.jpglink
Keep Your Ghost
Last played on
4.19
Lewis & Leigh
4.19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bljxc.jpglink
4.19
Last played on
Keep Your Ghost (The Quay Sessions, 8th December 2016)
Lewis & Leigh
Keep Your Ghost (The Quay Sessions, 8th December 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04blbm7.jpglink
Paradise
Lewis & Leigh
Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bljxc.jpglink
Paradise
Last played on
Please Darlin'
Lewis & Leigh
Please Darlin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bljxc.jpglink
Please Darlin'
Last played on
Heart Don't Want
Lewis & Leigh
Heart Don't Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057b5ld.jpglink
Heart Don't Want
Last played on
Keep Your Ghost (Bbc Radio Wales Session, 5th July 2017)
Lewis & Leigh
Keep Your Ghost (Bbc Radio Wales Session, 5th July 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bljxc.jpglink
Playlists featuring Lewis & Leigh
Lewis & Leigh Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
John Murry - Perfume And Decay
-
John Murry - Wrong Man
-
John Murry - What Jail Is Like
-
Danny and the Champions of the World Interview and Session
-
Danny and the Champions of the World - Clear Water
-
Danny and the Champions of the World - (Never Stop Building) That Old Space Rocket
-
Danny and the Champions of the World (Featuring Dean Owens) - She Loves the Jerk (John Hiatt Cover)
Back to artist