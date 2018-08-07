TazBollywood artist & Stereo Nation member Tarsame Singh. Born 23 May 1967
Taz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05x564s.jpg
1967-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd73c224-28d9-4592-be76-e65e5edd29e6
Taz Biography (Wikipedia)
Tarsame Singh Saini (born 23 May 1967, Coventry, United Kingdom), also known as Taz Stereo Nation and previously Johnny Zee, is a British singer, composer and actor of Indian descent. He is the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996. He is credited with being the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Taz Tracks
Kamray Mein Aaja
DJ Sanj
Rock The Mic (R1DA Edit) (feat. Taz & Inaya Day)
Mousse T.
Rock The Mic (feat. Inaya Day & Taz)
Mousse T.
Block Party
Taz & Sir Aah
Daaroo Vich Pyar
Taz
Malaika
Taz
Daru Vich Pyaar
Taz & Arya Acharya
Mad Move (feat. Taz)
Beenie Man
Apna Sangeet
Stereo Nation
Mujh Pe Toh Jadoo
Taz
Galan Gooriyan (Sugar Daddy Mix) (feat. Shubhra)
Taz
Pyar Ho Gaye (Bombay Mix)
Taz
Leg Bina Peg
Taz
Jawani
Taz
Pyar Ho Gaye
Taz
Jaan Meri Banja
Taz
Je Tu Ban Jaye Meri
Taz
