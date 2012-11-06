The Pochonbo Electronic Ensemble is an orchestra from North Korea. It is famous for its performances of revolutionary and folk songs. They have been reported to be one of the country's most popular groups.

The group takes its name from the Battle of Pochonbo on 4 July 1937, when a guerrilla unit under the leadership of Kim Il-sung attacked compounds of the Japanese occupation force in Pochonbo.

The Pochonbo Electronic Ensemble can be heard on North Korean radio stations. They have released over 85 CDs as of 2000.