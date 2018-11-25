Jon SchmidtBorn 9 July 1966
Jon Schmidt
1966-07-09
Jon Schmidt Biography
Jon Schmidt (born 1966) is an American pianist, composer, piano teacher, and author. Classically trained, he branched into New Age music in his 20s and has developed a classical crossover style that blends classical, contemporary, and rock and roll. He has released eight solo albums and seven piano books containing original scores. Since 2010 he has been a member of The Piano Guys musical group, performing on their YouTube videos, albums, and in concert.
Waterfall
The Piano Guys
Waterfall
Waterfall
For the beauty of the earth
Jon Schmidt
For the beauty of the earth
For the beauty of the earth
