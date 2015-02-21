Fud LivingstonBorn 10 April 1906. Died 25 March 1957
Fud Livingston
1906-04-10
Fud Livingston Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Anthony (Fud) Livingston (April 10, 1906 – March 25, 1957) was an American jazz clarinetist, saxophonist, arranger, and composer. He co-wrote the jazz and pop standard "I'm Thru With Love".
Miff Mole’s Molers
