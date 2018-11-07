Lisa GerrardBorn 12 April 1961
Lisa Gerrard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bql3y.jpg
1961-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd645207-1664-46af-9953-264e9ae54089
Lisa Gerrard Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Gerrard (born 1961) is an Australian musician, singer and composer who rose to prominence as part of the music group Dead Can Dance with music partner Brendan Perry. In addition to singing, she is an instrumentalist for much of her work, most prolifically using the yangqin (a Chinese hammered dulcimer).
Since her career began in 1981, Gerrard has been involved in a wide range of projects. She received a Golden Globe Award for the music score to the film Gladiator, on which she collaborated with Hans Zimmer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa Gerrard Tracks
Sort by
Peiputa
Lisa Gerrard
Peiputa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
Peiputa
Last played on
Unison (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
Bulgarian State Radio & Television Female Vocal Choir
Unison (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm25.jpglink
Unison (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
Last played on
Pora Sotunda (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
Bulgarian State Radio & Television Female Vocal Choir
Pora Sotunda (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm25.jpglink
Pora Sotunda (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
Last played on
Now We Are Free
Now We Are Free
Last played on
Injection (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
Hans Zimmer
Injection (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s66cx.jpglink
Injection (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
Last played on
The Insider (1999): Sacrifce
Lisa Gerrard
The Insider (1999): Sacrifce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
The Insider (1999): Sacrifce
Last played on
Pora Sotunda (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
Le Mystère Des Voix Bulgares
Pora Sotunda (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
Pora Sotunda (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
Last played on
Now We Are Free
Lisa Gerrard
Now We Are Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
Now We Are Free
Last played on
Tempest
Lisa Gerrard
Tempest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
Tempest
Last played on
Now We Are Free
Now We Are Free
Last played on
Now We Are Free
Lisa Gerrard
Now We Are Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
Now We Are Free
Last played on
Now We Are Free
Now We Are Free
Last played on
The Insider (1999) - Subordinate
Pieter Bourke
The Insider (1999) - Subordinate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
The Insider (1999) - Subordinate
Last played on
Now We Are Free
Hans Zimmer, Lisa Gerrard, Klaus Badelt, Lisa Gerrard & The Lyndhurst Orchestra
Now We Are Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
Now We Are Free
Composer
Last played on
ORANGES AND SUNSHINE (2010): Let the Rest Go
Lisa Gerrard
ORANGES AND SUNSHINE (2010): Let the Rest Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
ORANGES AND SUNSHINE (2010): Let the Rest Go
Orchestra
Last played on
The Might of Rome
Elizabeth Finch
The Might of Rome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zp7b5.jpglink
The Might of Rome
Last played on
Sacrifice (The Insider) (feat. Pieter Bourke)
Lisa Gerrard
Sacrifice (The Insider) (feat. Pieter Bourke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
Sacrifice (The Insider) (feat. Pieter Bourke)
Last played on
Elegy
Florence Welch, Isabella Summers & Lisa Gerrard & Patrick Cassidy
Elegy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegy
Performer
Last played on
Paradise Lost
Lisa Gerrard
Paradise Lost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
The Song of Amergin
Lisa Gerrard
The Song of Amergin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
The Subordinate
Lisa Gerrard
The Subordinate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
The Subordinate
Last played on
Paradise Lost
Lisa Gerrard
Paradise Lost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
Paradise Lost
Last played on
Song of Amergin
Lisa Gerrard
Song of Amergin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
Song of Amergin
Last played on
Redemption
Lisa Gerrard
Redemption
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
Secrets
Lisa Gerrard
Secrets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3y.jpglink
Secrets
Last played on
Lisa Gerrard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist