The Cleftones
1955
The Cleftones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cleftones were an American vocal group formed in 1955 who were then called The Silvertones at Junior High School 40 in Jamaica, Queens, New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Cleftones Tracks
Heart And Soul
Heart And Soul
Little Girl Of Mine
Little Girl Of Mine
Cant We Be Sweethearts
Cant We Be Sweethearts
Earth Angel
Earth Angel
You Baby You
You Baby You
Please Say You Want Me
Please Say You Want Me
