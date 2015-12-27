Michael HofstetterBorn 6 September 1963
Michael Hofstetter
Michael Hofstetter Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Hofstetter (born 6 September 1961) is a German conductor and academic. He was chief conductor of the festival Ludwigsburger Schlossfestspiele from 2005 to 2012, and has been Generalmusikdirektor of Gießen since. He has worked internationally at notable opera houses and festivals. He is regarded as an expert of historically informed performance, who has rediscovered and recorded rarely performed operas.
Concerto grosso Op. 6 No. 1
George Frideric Handel
Concerto grosso Op. 6 No. 1
Concerto grosso Op. 6 No. 1
Orchestra
Concerto Grosso in B minor, HWV330 op.6 no.12, II. Allegro
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in B minor, HWV330 op.6 no.12, II. Allegro
Concerto Grosso in B minor, HWV330 op.6 no.12, II. Allegro
Orchestra
