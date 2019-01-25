Elephant ManDancehall reggae deejay/singer. Born 11 September 1975
Oneal Bryan, better known by his stage name Elephant Man, (born September 11, 1975), is a Jamaican dancehall musician and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pon Di River Pon Di Bank
Pon De Floor
Krazy Hype
Xmas Party
Reggae Bump Bump
Diwali Riddim Medley
Pon De Replay (Remix) (feat. Elephant Man)
Jook Girl
Nuh Linga
Sidung (feat. Lady Saw)
Higher Level
Willie Bounce
Gas Pedal vs. Nyongwa
Ova Di Wall
Signal De Plane
Get Low (Remix) (feat. Elephant Man, Busta Rhymes & Ying Yang Twins)
Sweep
Pon De River
