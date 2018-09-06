Wendy & Lisa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd5f01dd-244a-42f0-ae2e-66ff13020024
Wendy & Lisa Biography (Wikipedia)
Wendy & Lisa (briefly known as Girl Bros.) are a music duo consisting of Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman. They began working with Prince in the early 1980s and were part of his band The Revolution, before branching out on their own and releasing their debut album in 1987. In recent years they have turned their attention to writing music for film and television and have won an Emmy Award.
They have released five full-length albums, the most recent being White Flags of Winter Chimneys, released in December 2008.
Wendy & Lisa Performances & Interviews
Wendy & Lisa Tracks
Sort by
Waterfall '89
Wendy & Lisa
Waterfall '89
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waterfall '89
Last played on
Satisfaction
Wendy & Lisa
Satisfaction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satisfaction
Last played on
Waterfall
Wendy & Lisa
Waterfall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waterfall
Last played on
Sideshow
Wendy & Lisa
Sideshow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sideshow
Last played on
Are You My Baby
Wendy & Lisa
Are You My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nurse Jackie Theme Song
Wendy & Lisa
Nurse Jackie Theme Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nurse Jackie Theme Song
Last played on
Honeymoon Express
Wendy & Lisa
Honeymoon Express
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honeymoon Express
Last played on
Why Wait For Heaven?
Wendy & Lisa
Why Wait For Heaven?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Wait For Heaven?
Last played on
Don't Try To Tell Me
Wendy & Lisa
Don't Try To Tell Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Try To Tell Me
Last played on
Make Me Good, But Not Yet
Wendy & Lisa
Make Me Good, But Not Yet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Me Good, But Not Yet
Last played on
