Salvador CamarataBorn 11 May 1913. Died 13 April 2005
Salvador Camarata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd5d2432-d68a-46f9-afac-a69ddaea799d
Salvador Camarata Biography (Wikipedia)
Salvador "Tutti" Camarata (May 11, 1913 – April 13, 2005) was a composer, arranger, trumpeter, and record producer. Also known as "Toots" Camarata.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Salvador Camarata Tracks
Sort by
White Christmas
Irving Berlin
White Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvj.jpglink
White Christmas
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist