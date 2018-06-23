Wayne Mitchell (born 1980), better known by his stage name Wayne Marshall, is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist. He is most notable for his collaborations with Sean Paul, Elephant Man and Beenie Man. He also attended the Wolmer's Boys' School for Boys and married fellow reggae/dancehall artiste Tami Chynn in 2009.

Wayne Marshall's debut solo album Marshall Law was released by VP Records is 2003. Reviewers noted strong hip-hop influences on Marshall's dancehall music. Forbidden Fruit was released the next year, and Tru Story!, released by Federation Sound, followed in 2008.

During the 2000s he issued dozens of 7" singles, mostly on VP Records.

In 2009 he was featured in the dancehall remix to Jamie Foxx's "Blame It". Marshall's single, "Messing With My Heart", featuring Mavado, from his third album was released in November 2010. Marshall collaborated with the British musician Toddla T on the track "Streets So Warm", which was released as the third single from his 2011 album Watch Me Dance.