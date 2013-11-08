The Winery DogsFormed 2012
The Winery Dogs
2012
The Winery Dogs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Winery Dogs are an American rock supergroup formed in New York City, New York, United States, in 2012 by Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan and Richie Kotzen.
