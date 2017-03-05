To the WindFormed 2008
To the Wind
2008
To the Wind Biography (Wikipedia)
To the Wind is an American hardcore punk band from Seattle, Washington. Since the band's formation in 2008, they have released 2 EPs and 3 full-length studio albums. To promote their second studio album, Block Out the Sun & Sleep, To The Wind played over 2 weeks in Vans Warped Tour 2014.
Can't Stay (My Love)
