Darcy ClayDied March 1998
Darcy Clay
Darcy Clay Biography (Wikipedia)
Darcy Clay (b. Daniel Robert Bolton, 5 December 1972 – 15 March 1998) was a New Zealand singer, songwriter and musician, who was made famous in 1997 for his Number 5 hit "Jesus I Was Evil", in which he recorded all of the instruments in his bedroom on a 4-track recorder. He was signed to Antenna Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Darcy Clay Tracks
Jesus I Was Evil
Darcy Clay Links
Similar Artists
