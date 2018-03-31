Dave Dreyer (born September 22, 1894, Brooklyn, New York – died March 1, 1967, New York City) was an American composer and pianist.

He started off as a pianist with vaudeville greats such as Al Jolson, Sophie Tucker, Belle Baker, and Frank Fay. In 1923 he worked for the Irving Berlin Music Company. While there, he worked numerous film scores. He later became the head of the music department of RKO Radio. He left the Music Company in 1947.