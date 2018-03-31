Dave DreyerBorn 22 September 1894. Died 2 March 1967
Dave Dreyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Dreyer (born September 22, 1894, Brooklyn, New York – died March 1, 1967, New York City) was an American composer and pianist.
He started off as a pianist with vaudeville greats such as Al Jolson, Sophie Tucker, Belle Baker, and Frank Fay. In 1923 he worked for the Irving Berlin Music Company. While there, he worked numerous film scores. He later became the head of the music department of RKO Radio. He left the Music Company in 1947.
Dave Dreyer Tracks
Back In Your Own Backyard
Back In Your Own Backyard
Back In Your Own Backyard
Me and My Shadow
Me and My Shadow
Me and My Shadow
