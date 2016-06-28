Gary CooperConductor/keyboardist
Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Cooper is an English conductor and classical keyboardist who specialises in the harpsichord and fortepiano. He is known as an interpreter of the keyboard music of Bach and Mozart, and as a conductor of historically informed performances of music from the Renaissance, Baroque, Classical and Romantic periods.
Gary Cooper Tracks
Sonata in F major Op.2 No.2; Presto
John Garth
Kyrie Elesion from Petite messe solennelle
Gioachino Rossini
Ein Deutsches requiem (Op.45)
Johannes Brahms
