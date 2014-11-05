Paul WilliamsMember of Canadian Library institution
Paul Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd519dca-c1a5-474a-84db-95bf6fd278d6
Paul Williams Tracks
Sort by
Poseidon
Paul Williams
Poseidon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poseidon
Last played on
Paul Williams Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Elvis Costello: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Elvis Costello on his collaboration with Carole King
-
Randy Newman - She Chose Me
-
Randy Newman - It's A Jungle Out There
-
Randy Newman - I Think It's Going To Rain Today
-
Randy Newman - Putin
-
Randy Newman - Lonely At The Top
-
Randy Newman - The Great Debate (excerpt)
-
Randy Newman - God's Song (That's Why I Love Mankind)
-
Randy Newman on writing for Toy Story
Back to artist