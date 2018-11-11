Roman TrekelBorn 1963
Roman Trekel Biography (Wikipedia)
Roman Trekel (born Pirna near Dresden in 1963) is a German operatic baritone and Lied-singer. He was awarded the title of Kammersänger in 2000.
Past BBC Events
St David's Hall 2018-19: Britten: War Requiem
St David's Hall, Cardiff
St David's Hall 2018-19: Britten: War Requiem
St David's Hall, Cardiff
