Nikos SkalkottasBorn 21 March 1904. Died 19 September 1949
Nikos Skalkottas Biography (Wikipedia)
Nikos Skalkottas (Greek: Nίκος Σκαλκώτας; 21 March 1904 – 19 September 1949) was a Greek composer of 20th-century classical music. A member of the Second Viennese School, he drew his influences from both the classical repertoire and the Greek tradition.
Greek Dance
Epirotikos & Kretikos from Seven Greek Dances
5 Greek Dances (from 36 Greek Dances Op.11)
Greek Dances
Overture for Orchestra The Return of Ulysses
Greek Dances Vol 3/No. 3: Kleftikos;
Greek Dances Vol 1/No. 3: Ipirotikos
