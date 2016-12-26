Annie HaslamBorn 8 June 1947
Annie Haslam
1947-06-08
Annie Haslam Biography (Wikipedia)
Annie Haslam (born 8 June 1947 in Bolton, Lancashire, England) is an English vocalist, songwriter, and painter. She is best known as the lead singer of progressive rock band Renaissance since 1971, and for her long and diverse solo singing career. She has a five-octave vocal range. From 2002, Haslam has developed a parallel career as a visual artist, producing paintings on canvas, painted musical instruments, and giclées.
