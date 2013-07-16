Amédé ArdoinBorn 11 March 1898. Died 3 November 1942
Amédé Ardoin
1898-03-11
Amédé Ardoin Biography (Wikipedia)
Amédé Ardoin (March 11, 1898 – November 3, 1942) was an American Louisiana Creole musician, known for his high singing voice and virtuosity on the Cajun accordion. He is credited by Louisiana music scholars with laying the groundwork for Creole music in the early 20th century, and wrote several songs now regarded as zydeco standards.
Amédé Ardoin Tracks
Les Blues Prison
Amédé Ardoin
Les Blues Prison
Les Blues Prison
Valse Des Opelousas
Amédé Ardoin
Valse Des Opelousas
Valse Des Opelousas
Two Step De Eunice
Amédé Ardoin
Two Step De Eunice
Two Step De Eunice
One Step Des Chameaux
Amédé Ardoin
One Step Des Chameaux
One Step Des Chameaux
Two Step De Mama
Amédé Ardoin
Two Step De Mama
Two Step De Mama
