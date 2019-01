Il Sogno del Marinaio (Italian for The Sailor's Dream) is an experimental music trio founded in 2009. The band consists of Mike Watt on vocals and bass guitar, Stefano Pilla on guitar and vocals, and Andrea Belfi on drums and vocals. The band has released two studio albums on clenchedwrench: La busta gialla (2013) and Canto Secondo (2014).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia