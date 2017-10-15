Il Sogno del MarinaioFormed 2009
Il Sogno del Marinaio
2009
Il Sogno del Marinaio (Italian for The Sailor's Dream) is an experimental music trio founded in 2009. The band consists of Mike Watt on vocals and bass guitar, Stefano Pilla on guitar and vocals, and Andrea Belfi on drums and vocals. The band has released two studio albums on clenchedwrench: La busta gialla (2013) and Canto Secondo (2014).
Il Sogno del Marinaio Tracks
Purple Orange Green & Yellow
Il Sogno del Marinaio
Purple Orange Green & Yellow
Skinny Cat (6Music Session - Marc Riley 27/09/2017)
Il Sogno del Marinaio
Skinny Cat (6Music Session - Marc Riley 27/09/2017)
Purple Orange Green and Yellow (6Music Session - Marc Riley 27/09/2017)
Il Sogno del Marinaio
Purple Orange Green and Yellow (6Music Session - Marc Riley 27/09/2017)
Fun House (6Music Session - Mark Riley 25/09/2017)
Il Sogno del Marinaio
Fun House (6Music Session - Mark Riley 25/09/2017)
Us In Their Land
Il Sogno del Marinaio
Us In Their Land
Us In Their Land
