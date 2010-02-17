Claire DalyBorn 26 February 1959
Claire Daly
1959-02-26
Claire Daly (born 1958), baritone saxophonist and composer.
Daly began to play jazz as a teen after hearing a big band perform at a community center in Westchester County, New York, where she grew up. She attended Berklee College of Music. She teaches through Jazz at Lincoln Center's middle school jazz program.
Daly has won the Down Beat Critics' Poll "Talent Deserving Wider Recognition" six times and in 2005 won the Jazz Journalists Association's "Baritone Saxophonist of the Year".
Claire Daly Tracks
Ressurection Blues
Claire Daly
Ressurection Blues
Ressurection Blues
