Ange Hardy (born December 1983) is an English singer, songwriter and recording artist.

Ange Hardy performs original contemporary songs with an emphasis on vocal harmony. Her debut album Windmills and Wishes was released in 2010, and her second album, Bare Foot Folk, in 2013. Her third album The Lament of The Black Sheep was released on 13 September 2014, with pre-release copies shipped in May 2014. All three have been released by the Story Records label. Although Windmills and Wishes was Ange's debut studio album Bare Foot Folk is often referred to as her debut album as it was widely publicised as being her "debut folk album" following her decision to adhere more strictly to a defined genre.