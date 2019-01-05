Ange HardyBorn December 1983
Ange Hardy Biography (Wikipedia)
Ange Hardy (born December 1983) is an English singer, songwriter and recording artist.
Ange Hardy performs original contemporary songs with an emphasis on vocal harmony. Her debut album Windmills and Wishes was released in 2010, and her second album, Bare Foot Folk, in 2013. Her third album The Lament of The Black Sheep was released on 13 September 2014, with pre-release copies shipped in May 2014. All three have been released by the Story Records label. Although Windmills and Wishes was Ange's debut studio album Bare Foot Folk is often referred to as her debut album as it was widely publicised as being her "debut folk album" following her decision to adhere more strictly to a defined genre.
Ange Hardy & Lukas Drinkwater - By The Tides
2016-09-21
The South West duo perform a song from their album, Findings.
Ange Hardy & Lukas Drinkwater - By The Tides
A Girl Like Her
Ange Hardy
A Girl Like Her
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
A Girl Like Her
The Daring Lassie
Ange Hardy
The Daring Lassie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
The Daring Lassie
When Christmas Day Is Near
Ange Hardy
When Christmas Day Is Near
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
When Christmas Day Is Near
The Quantock Carol
Ange Hardy
The Quantock Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
The Quantock Carol
The Little Holly Tree
Ange Hardy
The Little Holly Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
The Little Holly Tree
Husband John
Ange Hardy
Husband John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
Husband John
Chase the Devil Down
Ange Hardy
Chase the Devil Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
Chase the Devil Down
Summer's Day/ Little Wilscombe
Ange Hardy
Summer's Day/ Little Wilscombe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
Summer's Day/ Little Wilscombe
The Hunter, The Prey
Ange Hardy
The Hunter, The Prey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
The Hunter, The Prey
Sisters Three
Ange Hardy
Sisters Three
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
Sisters Three
The Pleading Sister
Ange Hardy
The Pleading Sister
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
The Pleading Sister
Mr Man
Ange Hardy
Mr Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
Mr Man
Mother You Will Rue Me
Ange Hardy
Mother You Will Rue Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022v9sd.jpglink
Mother You Will Rue Me
