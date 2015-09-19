Ball Park MusicFormed 2008
Ball Park Music
2008
Ball Park Music Biography (Wikipedia)
Ball Park Music is a five-piece indie rock/pop band based in Brisbane, Australia, made up of frontman Sam Cromack (guitar/vocals), Jennifer Boyce (bass/backing vocals), Paul Furness (keys/trombone), and twins Dean Hanson (guitar/backing vocals) and Daniel Hanson (drums/backing vocals).
Ball Park Music Tracks
Next Life Already
Next Life Already
Trippin The Light Fantastic
She Only Loves Me When I'm There (Live in Session)
She Only Loves Me When Im There
Next Life Already (Live in Session)
She Only Loves Me When I'm There
Surrender
