Don ElliottBorn 21 October 1926. Died 5 July 1984
Don Elliott
1926-10-21
Don Elliott Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Elliott Helfman (October 21, 1926 – July 5, 1984) was an American jazz trumpeter, vibraphonist, vocalist, and mellophone player. His album Calypso Jazz is considered by some jazz enthusiasts to be one of the definitive calypso jazz albums. Elliott recorded over 60 albums and 5,000 advertising jingles throughout his career.
Don Elliott Tracks
It Might As Well Be Spring
Don Elliott
It Might As Well Be Spring
It Might As Well Be Spring
Last played on
I Remember You
Don Elliott
I Remember You
I Remember You
Last played on
Almost Like Being In Love
Don Elliott
Almost Like Being In Love
Almost Like Being In Love
Last played on
Isn't It Romantic
Don Elliott
Isn't It Romantic
Isn't It Romantic
Last played on
Mine
Don Elliott
Mine
Mine
Last played on
La Pasionara
Michel Legrand
La Pasionara
La Pasionara
Last played on
