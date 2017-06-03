Галина Владимировна ГорчаковаGalina Gorchakova; Russian lyric soprano. Born 1 March 1962
Галина Владимировна Горчакова
1962-03-01
Biography (Wikipedia)
Galina Vladimirovna Gorchakova (Russian: Галина Владимировна Горчакова, born March 1, 1962) is a distinguished Russian lyric soprano.
Tracks
Mazeppa: Finale
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Mazeppa: Finale
Mazeppa: Finale
Last played on
Letter Scene from Act 1 Scene 2 of Eugene Onegin
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Letter Scene from Act 1 Scene 2 of Eugene Onegin
Letter Scene from Act 1 Scene 2 of Eugene Onegin
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-22T13:01:58
22
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
