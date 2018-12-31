SeductionUS dance-pop, house & freestyle trio
Seduction
Seduction was an American female dance-pop, house and freestyle trio from New York assembled and produced by Robert Clivillés and David Cole (later of C+C Music Factory), originally consisting of members April Harris (born March 25, 1967), Michelle Visage (born September 20, 1968) and Idalis DeLeón (born June 15, 1969).
(You're My One & Only) True Love
Seduction
(You're My One & Only) True Love
(You're My One & Only) True Love
Seduction
Seduction
Seduction
Seduction
(You're My One And Only) True Love (New York House Mix)
Seduction
(You're My One And Only) True Love (New York House Mix)
My Own (Slipmatt Mix)
Seduction
My Own (Slipmatt Mix)
My Own (Slipmatt Mix)
Drop The Bass
Seduction
Drop The Bass
Drop The Bass
