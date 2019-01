Seduction was an American female dance-pop, house and freestyle trio from New York assembled and produced by Robert Clivillés and David Cole (later of C+C Music Factory), originally consisting of members April Harris (born March 25, 1967), Michelle Visage (born September 20, 1968) and Idalis DeLeón (born June 15, 1969).

