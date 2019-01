Organized Konfusion (OK) is an alternative hip hop duo from Queens, New York. Though not commercially popular, the duo was one of the most respected and acclaimed underground hip hop acts of the 1990s, largely due to the groundbreaking lyrics of Prince Po and Pharoahe Monch.

