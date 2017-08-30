Organized KonfusionFormed 1987. Disbanded 1997
Organized Konfusion
1987
Organized Konfusion Biography (Wikipedia)
Organized Konfusion (OK) is an alternative hip hop duo from Queens, New York. Though not commercially popular, the duo was one of the most respected and acclaimed underground hip hop acts of the 1990s, largely due to the groundbreaking lyrics of Prince Po and Pharoahe Monch.
Open Your Eyes
Trust Kill
Stress
Stress (Remix)
Fudge Pudge
Stress (Large Professor Remix)
Who Stole The Last Piece of Chicken
Why
Thirteen
Bring it On [Remix]
Questions
