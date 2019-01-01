Rimi Tomy is an Indian playback singer, television host, and actress. She started her career by anchoring music programs in television and sang her first solo "Chingamasam Vannu Chernnal" in the film Meesa Madhavan.

She has anchored a number of television shows and has judged many reality shows of different genres. At present, she is judging a comedy show alongside Jagadish on Asianet and anchoring Onnum Onnum Moonu on Mazhavil Manorama, Rhythm on Kairali TV and Sunfeast Delishus Star Singer on Asianet. She made her debut as actress in the Aashiq Abu film 5 Sundarikal. She enacted her first lead role opposite Jayaram in the 2015 film Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare.

She has sung more than 100 songs in films. She has sung not only in films but also in albums and for stage programmes worldwide. She has also appeared in the song sequences of films like Balram Vs Tharadas, Kaaryasthan, and 916. She has also acted in many advertisements.