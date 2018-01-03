The FeverUSA indie band. Formed 2001. Disbanded 2006
The Fever
2001
The Fever Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fever was an American indie rock band from New York City.
The Fever Tracks
We're Coming In
We're Coming In
We're Coming In
Walking in My Shoes
Walking in My Shoes
Hunting Season
Hunting Season
Silk Dresses And Muddy Boots
Silk Dresses And Muddy Boots
