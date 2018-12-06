MaWayyFormed 1 August 2015
MaWayy
MaWayy is an American-Iranian music duo from Los Angeles, United States and Bandar-e Anzali, Iran consisting of producers and DJs Brian Wayy and Masoud Fuladi.[2] They are known for their Billboard charting song "Wrong" and hosting "MaWayy radio" show on Digitally Imported Radio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blame (LIZOT Radio Mix)
