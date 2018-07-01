Skara Brae
Skara Brae were an Irish traditional music group from Kells, County Meath with origins in Ranafast (Rann na Feirste), County Donegal. The group consisted of three siblings, Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, and Maighread Ní Dhomhnaill, with Dáithí Sproule from Derry.
Suantraí Hiúdaí
Skara Brae
Suantraí Hiúdaí
Suantraí Hiúdaí
An Cailin Rua
Skara Brae
An Cailin Rua
An Cailin Rua
An Suantrai
Skara Brae
An Suantrai
An Suantrai
CAITLIN TIRIALL
Skara Brae
CAITLIN TIRIALL
CAITLIN TIRIALL
The Wee Lass on the Brae
Skara Brae
The Wee Lass on the Brae
The Wee Lass on the Brae
Banchnoic Eireann O
Skara Brae
Banchnoic Eireann O
Banchnoic Eireann O
Airdi Cuan
Skara Brae
Airdi Cuan
Airdi Cuan
