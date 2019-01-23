Gala (born Gala Rizzatto, 6 September 1975) is an Italian pop singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn, New York. Her debut album Come Into My Life included the multiplatinum singles "Freed from Desire", "Let a Boy Cry" and "Come Into My Life" which reached the Top 3 in music charts across Europe, South America, Russia and the Middle East. Gala has sold over six million records worldwide.