Ellen Greene
Born 22 February 1951
Ellen Greene
1951-02-22
Ellen Greene Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellen Greene (born February 22, 1951) is an American singer and actress. Greene has had a long and varied career as a singer, particularly in cabaret, as an actress and singer in numerous stage productions, particularly musical theatre, as well as having performed in many films—notably Little Shop of Horrors, and television series. From 2007 to 2009, she starred as Vivian Charles on the ABC series Pushing Daisies.
Ellen Greene Tracks
Suddenly Seymour
Rick Moranis
Somewhere That's Green
Ellen Greene
Somewhere That's Green
Ellen Greene
Suddenly Seymour
Rick Moranis
Suddenly, Seymour
Rick Moranis
Suddenly Seymour
Ellen Greene
