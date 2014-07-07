Dan R. MacDonaldBorn 2 February 1911. Died 20 September 1976
Dan R. MacDonald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd33b4fb-27a5-445c-828f-80200be08d26
Dan R. MacDonald Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Rory MacDonald (February 2, 1911 – September 20, 1976) was a Canadian fiddler who lived in Cape Breton. He is notable for his composition of many fiddle tunes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dan R. MacDonald Tracks
Sort by
Luaidh
Dan R. MacDonald
Luaidh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luaidh
Last played on
There's a Chain
Dan R. MacDonald
There's a Chain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's a Chain
Last played on
Dan R. MacDonald Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist